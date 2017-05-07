Twin-Turbo VW Golf Goes After RWD Gallardo LP550-2 Tricolore

Unless you know a way to warp space-time, good luck keeping up with a genuine supercar in a straight line, when behind the wheel of a standard hot hatchback.
A more realistic solution of course is to add more power, which is what this HGP Golf R is all about, thanks to the addition of a 3.6-liter VR6 engine from the Passat R36, as well as a twin-turbocharger setup.
The Golf also has a modded ECU, high pressure fuel pump, stainless steel exhaust, 7-speed Audi RS3 DSG gearbox, reinforced clutch and two large volume intercoolers, resulting in some 735 HP.
Bare in mind, this is a rolling start drag race, so the fact that the Gallardo LP550-2 Tricolore features rear-wheel drive shouldn't put it at a disadvantage. Something else it features are 550 horses and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque, helping it get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, on its way to 320 km/h (199 mph).
The race itself is pretty close, but does feature a clear winner. Care to guess which car came first?