Two Ford Mustangs Slide Out Of Control After Scottsdale Meet

It’s been a few weeks since we last saw a Ford Mustang crash and for a moment, we naively thought the crashing Mustang menace may have been over. We were totally wrong.
Over the weekend, perhaps one of the most hilarious Mustang accidents happened at the conclusion of a car meet in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Captured by Damien Miller, the clip shows the driver of a blue Ford Mustang doing a burnout while leaving the event. They almost instantaneously lose control of the muscle car and it spins around, thankfully avoiding any barriers of people. The second Mustang wasn’t quite so lucky.
Less than a second after the first one spun, a white Mustang comes into frame and narrowly misses Miller before crashing into a wall. Shortly after the crash, police cars congregated at the scene.
What’s going to happen next? Two Mustangs crashing into each other while leaving a car meet?