Two Ford Mustangs Slide Out Of Control After Scottsdale Meet

Thanks to these images, we now have our best look at the Model 3's exterior design lines.

https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-Bx71MlvD0IU/WQiMOIZVOqI/AAAAAAABBZI/tthstvyoaoU6NmBCMEoJqdY5KBuauBI_QCLcB/s72-c/tesla-model3-spotted-traffic-white-4.jpg