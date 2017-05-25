U Spy The 2018 Jeep Wrangler In Michigan

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has been spied on the road near Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Snapped by Carscoops reader Andy, this heavily camouflaged prototype doesn't reveal much but model is expected to have an evolutionary design which incorporates a number of aerodynamic styling tweaks. Details are limited at this point but reports have suggested we can expect front fender vents and a new hardtop and is easier to remove and store.
While the styling changes are expected to be minor, the 2018 Wrangler is slated to feature a number of aluminum components to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. FCA has been coy on specifics but rumors suggest the hood, doors, and tailgate could be made from the lightweight material.
The Wrangler has always been a rough and tumble off-roader but the 2018 model will receive a redesigned interior with higher quality materials and an improved design. Previous spy photos have shown we can expect a new three-spoke steering wheel, a revised center stack, and new switchgear. Elsewhere, there will be painted trim, chrome accents, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system.
Jeep has been tight-lipped about engine options but a recent report suggested choices could include two versions of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two variants of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The company could also offer two diesel engines including a 2.2-liter four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter V6.
Thanks to Andy Golding for the pictures!