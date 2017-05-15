U Spy The Next Generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has been spied by Carscoops reader Brett Borgard.
Snapped wearing heavy camouflage, the next iteration of Jeep's Wrangler is expected to have an evolutionary design with a familiar front fascia that features an assortment of aerodynamic styling tweaks. Additional styling details are hard to make out, but the Wrangler could have front fender vents, a new hardtop, and possibly even a power retractable roof.
Despite the design déjà vu, the Wrangler will feature an assortment of aluminum components to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. Nothing is official as of yet, but early indication suggest the hood, doors, and tailgate could all be constructed from the lightweight material.
The interior will also see a handful of changes as spy photos have shown we can expect higher quality materials and a modern design. Jeep is keeping details a closely guarded secret but drivers can expect to find a new three-spoke steering wheel and a revised center stack with improved switchgear. The SUV will also have painted trim, chrome accents, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system. We can also expect to see several new options including a heated steering wheel.
Engine options remain unconfirmed, but choices are rumored to include a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 3.6-liter V6, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel. The powertrains are expected to be offered with an optional eight-speed automatic transmission as well as a standard four-wheel drive system.
Thanks to Brett Borgard for the pictures!