Ukrainian Cops Will Be Chasing Bad Guys In 635 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs

The Ukrainian National Police have just taken delivery of a big fleet of Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrids consisting of 635 vehicles.
Delivered by the brand's local importer and distributor as part of an emissions trading which is looking to cut down on CO2 emissions and greenhouse warming gases, the vehicles were presented last week during a ceremony held in the capital city, Kiev.
"I would like to thank the Ukrainian government for evaluating our Outlander PHEV highly and deciding that it is the right option for the country's police force. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is not only environmental-friendly, but also contains our latest technologies, such as our advanced 4WD system 'Super All-Wheel Control', which makes it highly suitable for police use", said Osamu Masuko, Mitsubishi's President and CEO, who was present at the event.
This is the Japanese marque's largest supply under the international Green Investment Scheme, which debuted with the delivery of 507 units of the i-MiEV electric model to the Government of Estonia, some six years ago.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe for four years in a row, with total sales of 80,768 units at the end of 2016. Powering it is a 2.0-liter internal combustion engine, which works together with two electric motors, one on each axle, and a 12kWh lithium-ion battery, to send a combined 203PS (200hp) to all four corners. Naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes 11 seconds, and top speed stands at 170km/h (106mph).