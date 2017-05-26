UK's First Lamborghini Centenario Arrives At London Showroom

Luxury dealer group HR Owen will host the UK's first Centenario, an Aventador-based supercar built to celebrate Ferruccio Lamborghini's 100th birthday.
As you may already know, Lamborghini built just 40 models in total, with 20 coupes and 20 roadsters. This coupe model arriving in South Kensington will go on display in the London showroom for the duration of the Bank Holiday weekend.
This news comes just 5 days after Lamborghini delivered its first Centenario in the US, a car that featured Blu Nethuns accents instead of orange ones.
Powering the Lamborghini Centenario is a 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated engine, good for 770 PS (760 HP) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque. It allows for 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration times of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h (217 mph).
Despite prices starting at just under $2 million, all 40 Centenario models have already been purchased.