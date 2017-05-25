Ultra-Rare Porsche 911 GT2 Evo Sells For $1.45 Million At Auction

Porsche only made 11 units of the staggering 911 GT2 Evo, and one of them changed hands last week for an impressive amount.
When the hammer went down at Mecum's 2017 Original Spring Classic auction, last week, the bid was already at $1.45 million, well above the reserve and ending up being the most expensive car at the event.
Based on Porsche's 1996 993-series, this 911 GT2 Evo remains identical to its race car sibling, sporting a unique exterior design, with a large front splitter, bolt-on fenders, and massive rear wing, on top of a stripped out cabin, fitted with a driver's bucket seat, and roll cage.
Being an Evo means the 3.6-liter flat-six twin-turbo'd air-cooled engine delivers an impressive 600 horses and 490 pound-feet (664Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, through a 6-speed stick shift.
Its previous owner, who had it in his possession since it left the factory, some 21 years ago, only put 4,350 miles (7,000km) on the clock, before deciding to sell it.