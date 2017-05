Ultra-Rare Porsche 911 GT2 Evo Sells For $1.45 Million At Auction

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

Porsche only made 11 units of the staggering 911 GT2 Evo , and one of them changed hands last week for an impressive amount.When the hammer went downat2017 Original Spring Classic auction, last week, the bid was already at $1.45 million, well above the reserve and ending up being the most expensive car at the event.Based on Porsche's 1996 993-series, this 911 GT2 Evo remains identical to its race car sibling, sporting a unique exterior design, with a large front splitter, bolt-on fenders, and massive rear wing, on top of a stripped out cabin, fitted with a driver's bucket seat, and roll cage.Being an Evo means the 3.6-liter flat-six twin-turbo'd air-cooled engine delivers an impressive 600 horses and 490 pound-feet (664Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, through a 6-speed stick shift.Its previous owner, who had it in his possession since it left the factory , some 21 years ago, only put 4,350 miles (7,000km) on the clock, before deciding to sell it.