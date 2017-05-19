Unique Color Combos Make This BMW M4 A One Of One

Currently residing at BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom, this M4 Competition Pack features a BMW Individual Atlantis Blue Exterior and a unique color combo for the cabin.
Inside, you'll find Opal White leather plus fine-wood Ash Grain White Individual trim with a Pearl Gloss Chrome accent line. You also get white contrast stitching on the upper dash and M-colored contrast stitching on the steering wheel.
Sure, it may not be the most aggressive BMW M4 we've ever seen, but we have to give it up to the owner for his or her creativity in choosing this particular mixture of BMW Individual goodies.
Because this car also features the Competition Package, it means that instead of the M4's usual 431 PS (425 HP) it gets 450 PS (444 HP), which it can then use to shave about 0.1 seconds off its stock 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time, hitting the mark in 3.8 seconds - 4 seconds flat if you're counting to 100 km/h or 62 mph.
Competition Pack-wearing M4s also get a specially tuned M suspension with new springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, as well as reconfigured driving modes and tweaks for the differential and the Dynamic Stability Control system.