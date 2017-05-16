Unrestored BMW 507 Is A Green Beauty Waiting To Be Auctioned

The BMW 507 is one of the biggest icons in the long history of the brand and the opportunity of bagging one example doesn’t come too often.
BMW only made 252 examples of the 507 and this particular one, chassis number 70044, is totally original and unrestored with 73,000km (around 45k miles) since new. Under the bonnet lives a 150hp 3.2-litre V8 mated to a four-speed manual gearbox.
The car was originally finished in Papyros White over a red leather interior before being painted in sea green by its third owner who also cared for the car for over five decades.
The same man made sure that the car was always properly maintained, stored carefully and driven regularly during the summer months. The current owner installed a set of front disc brakes for better braking performance, with the original front brakes included with the car, as well as a tool kit, owner’s manual, factory brochure and a certificate from BMW.
This BMW 507 will be offered in RM Auctions’ Villa Erba auction event on May 27, with the sale estimate to be between 1.7 to 2 million euros ($1.9 to 2.2million).