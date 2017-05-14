Upcoming BMW i8 Spyder Heads Out For Track Testing

BMW’s long-awaited i8 Spyder is edging ever closer to its expected debut in 2018 and a couple of days ago, was filmed doing the rounds at the Nurburgring.
Just like the current hardtop model, the i8 Spyder won’t be focused heavily on straight-line performance. Consequently, it will retain the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder of the current car, working in conjunction with an electric motor to deliver 362 hp. However, there’s a chance BMW may slightly tune the powertrain to offset the added weight. Either way, don't expect blistering performance.
Updates we do expect to see for the i8 Spyder will be most visible from the outside. Of course, it will have a removable soft top but additionally, the third model in BMW’s i family will debut new front and rear fascias, also set to feature on next year’s facelifted i8 coupe. The changes won’t be significant but will include different headlights and taillights as well as tweaked bumpers.
The BMW i8 has always divided opinions among enthusiasts but the Spyder has every chance of selling like hot cakes. Overpriced ones.