Updated 2018 Honda Fit / Jazz Allegedly Leaks Ahead Of Japan Launch

What we have here is a possible look at the 2018 Honda Fit/Jazz, thanks to images leaking out ahead of the model's launch in Japan next month.
A quick look around the exterior reveals a few subtle changes such as a repositioned grille (higher), new headlights and a restyled bumper rounding out the updated front fascia.
Images gathered from Japanese website Livedoor also show newly designed wheels, sportier tailgate, new taillights and a new rear bumper with light reflectors and a chrome underlining.
According to Indian Autos Blog, the 2018 Jazz will get black inserts for the front bumper and black mirror covers. There even seem to be a few new exterior color choices, from wide red to gun metallic and light blue.
As for the interior, the new model is expected to get fresh dashboard trim, new instrument cluster backlighting and a new infotainment system. Also, updated Indian-spec models could get Honda's 7.0" Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and MirrorLink.
Powering the 2018 Fit/Jazz will apparently not be a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit, according to one of the leaked images. Instead, the facelifted model is expected to keep its current powertrain options. There will however be new safety tech on-board, such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Road Departure Mitigation.
The 2018 Honda Fit / Jazz could hit global markets in the second half of the year.
H/T to Shrawan