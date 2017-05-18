U.S. Tuner Busted For Illegally Importing Nissan R33 Skyline GT-R

A tuner in North Charleston, South Carolina has been accused of illegally smuggling a 1996 Nissan R33 Skyline GT-R into the country.
Post and Courier reports that All JDM Motors stuffed the bubble-wrapped Skyline into a shipping container alongside dozens of engines, transmissions and other car parts.
According to court documents, federal agents at the Port of Charleston started up the Japanese sports car “without any issues” despite it being described as a “used breakdown car” worth just $810 in its shipping documents. A government import specialist claims that in reality, the R33 GT-R is worth over $51,000.
After discovering the car, investigators searched All JDM Motors and seized items including a desktop computer, laptop and documents to determine if the company has illegally imported other cars into the country.
Additionally, agents claim the company undervalued the car and other parts by more than $107,000.
If found guilty of smuggling, a maximum prison sentence of 20 years could be applied while the charges of undervaluing the goods could lead to a two-year sentence.