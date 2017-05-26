Using A Caterham As A Medical Supply Transporter Is As Practical As It Sounds

Caterham isn’t exactly famous for the practicality of its models but this doesn’t mean that some people aren’t willing to try them out on a daily basis.
In this classic episode of Fifth Gear, Tiff Needell decides to test how practical can a Caterham be by joining a medical supply courier, which is responsible for the safe transport of blood and human organs to hospitals that require them.
His weapon of choice is the more civilized Roadsport version which features a wider chassis, padded seats, a more comfortable suspension and sensational luxury features such as a heater.
The Caterham Seven is about as basic a car can get, focusing instead on offering the rawest driving experience you can get while still remaining road legal.
It’s not exactly ideal then for everyday commuting but the driving sensation you get from it is so great that you soon forget minor details, like bruised elbows and burning feet. Just don’t go out transporting human hearts with one.