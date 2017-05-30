Vaughn Gittin Jr's One-Off Mustang RTR-C Concept Could Be Yours

In the market for a Mustang that's a bit more special than the standard fare? You're in luck, because even before delving into the aftermarket, there've been plenty of choices available at your local dealership. Like the Mustang RTR developed by drifting legend Vaughn Gittin Jr.
Based on the 2011 Ford Mustang GT, the RTR featured all manner of upgrades that your dealer could install for you to make your pony car more like the drift machine Gittin hoons in Formula D.
To showcase the enhanced performance machine, Gittin and his team produced a one-off RTR-C that was even more extreme. And that show car is now going up for auction.
For starters, the 2010 Ford Mustang RTR-C is cloaked entirely in carbon fiber – intricately laid and matched in painstaking fashion inspired by the Pagani Zonda. That in and of itself shed 500 pounds off the curb weight. Even the 20-inch HRE wheels are made of carbon, adding $25,000 to the build cost.
The 4.6-liter V8 was supercharged to deliver 550 horsepower, augmented by a mouth-watering list of upgrades: competition-spec axle and diff, K&N filters, custom headers, Bosch Platinum spark plugs, beefed-up anti-roll bars, six-piston front/four-piston rear brakes, adjustable coilover suspension, and an interior stripped out and fitted with Sparco seats and harnesses.
Clearly no expense was spared, in short, and we'd expect it to fetch a suitably high price when it comes up for auction next month at the Barrett-Jackson sale in Connecticut.