Vauxhall Limited Edition NAV Joins The Vivaro Range In UK From £24,020

Available as a panel van or a double cab, the new Limited Edition NAV has now joined the Vauxhall Vivaro family.
It's a top-of-the-line model that features distinctive exterior styling, with special graphics on the bonnet, roof, and sides, and 17-inch black alloy wheels, with a five-spoke pattern.
Built in Luton, Bedfordshire, Vauxhall's latest Vivaro is also fitted with automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers, NAVI 50 IntelliLink infotainment system, which comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen, satellite navigation, digital radio, Bluetooth, USB, and AUX, and FlexDock smartphone docking station.
"We are very proud of our Vivaro model, built here in Luton, and are always looking to give our customers a better experience. The new Vivaro Limited Edition turns heads with its exterior styling, while keeping van drivers safe and connected with all the latest technology", commented the Head of Commercial Vehicle Brand, Steve Bryant.
Vauxhall have already started taking orders for the new Vivaro Limited Edition NAV across the United Kingdom, where it can be had from £24,020 (equal to $31,293), without tax.