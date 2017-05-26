Vauxhall Prepping For 2017 Goodwood FoS With Classic And Modern Cars

With just a little over a month to go until the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Vauxhall have announced their presence with a host of classic and modern vehicles.
Visitors will get to see a 1910 C-10 Prince Henry, which was acknowledged as the world's first sports car, a 1926 30-98, the country's first ever 100mph (161km/h) production car, and a 1937 H-Type, UK's first unitary-construction production vehicle.
The display will also comprise of a 1993 Lotus Carlton, which used to be the fastest four-door saloon in the world when it was launched, with a top speed of 176mph (283km/h), and a modern 2012 Ampera, the larger predecessor of the Chevrolet Bolt's European cousin, the Ampera-e.
Those bringing their small ones to the event will get to enjoy a suite of family activities, ranging from football challenges, to a zip line, ball pools, coconut tree climbing, and face painting.
There is also the brand's Drivers' Lounge, in which Vauxhall owners can relax, but not before showing their car keys to gain entry.
The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be hosted between June 29, and July 2.