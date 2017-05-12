VF's 700WHP Supercharged Huracan Will Blow Your Mind

With 700 WHP and 550 lb-ft (745 Nm) of torque at the wheels, this tuned Lamborghini Huracan is the proverbial man among boys.
This is actually the second time that a VF Engineering supercharged Huracan has been driven by The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, who tried out one with a little less power about a year ago.
That review was cut short by "a man dragging a log down the road", though luckily, this time there are no interruptions and Farah manages to explain rather well what driving a car with this much power is like, on a twisty canyon road.
Apparently, this is a 9-second car if you take it to the drag strip, which would make even Dom Toretto proud, especially when you're dealing with "zero interruption in torque" during shifting. In fact, Farah compares the experience to accelerating in a Tesla, only with more noise.
Overall, it seems this Huracan is equally good on the streets as it is on the runway.