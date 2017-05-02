Vicious Tornado Destroys FCA Dealership In Texas

A ferocious tornado in Texas has destroyed a local car dealership in the city of Canton.
The i20 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership was decimated by the storm with dozens of cars damaged and overturned by the high winds.
Speaking to NBC DFW-Channel 5, dealership owner Randall Noe said that the general manager of the dealer evacuated all customers and staff about five minutes before the tornado hit, helping to avoid any loss of life.
“The crew here, the general manager, asked everybody to leave and go home because sky turned green, he said, they could start hearing the howling noise. They did get out,” Noe said.
Fierce storms lashed parts of Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Mississippi over the weekend, killing at least 13 people.
Photos Micheal Lavender@Twitter
Dodge dealership in Canton, TX. #tornado #etxwx. Pray now. pic.twitter.com/4vRmlLyyKY— Micheal Lavender (@SkySPOT97) April 29, 2017