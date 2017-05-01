Vin Diesel Stars In Dodge's Brotherhood Of Muscle

The Fate of the Furious recently celebrated the largest movie opening of all time and Dodge is hoping to tap into that success by launching a series of commercials starring Vin Diesel.
Dubbed "The Brotherhood of Muscle," the commercials feature Diesel driving a Charger SRT Hellcat, a Challenger SRT Hellcat, and a Durango R/T. In the clips, he leads a team of Dodge performance vehicles while providing some Fast & Furious style commentary. Of course, the real attraction isn't what he says but rather the smoky burnouts and revving engines.
According to FCA Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois, “Both Dodge and Vin have large, extremely loyal fan bases that are passionate about high-performance vehicles, family, and pride. It’s a natural fit that builds on the strengths of both of us.”
His sentiments were echoed by Diesel who stated, “As Dodge is a partner in making the ‘Fast & Furious’ films, I’ve gotten to know what they stand for … as well as their passion for creating high-performance cars like the Hellcats and the Demon. They’re bringing muscle back the right way and these are my kind of cars.”
The commercials will begin airing later today and will be shown during both network and cable broadcasts.