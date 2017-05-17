Volkswagen Recalling Nearly 600,000 Cars In China

Volkswagen will recall a large batch of Golf and Sagitar cars in the People's Republic, in a new safety campaign.
Citing the country's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, AutoNews reports that the recall revolves around a headlight fuse defect.
Affected are 416,364 units of the Golf, made between September 2009, and May 2014, and 161,226 examples of the Sagitar, which were produced from July 2010, to March 2012.
As the routine goes, the German automotive giant, which is run in the People's Republic by the FAW-Volkswagen Automobile joint venture, with the majority owned by China FAW Group, will contact owners of the aforementioned vehicles and advise them to schedule an appointment with a local authorized dealer.
China FAW Group wasn’t available for comment, and the brand's local branch refused to give any details on the topic, but the latest recall follows a previous one, from a couple of months ago, when VW was forced to call back more than 1 million Audi-badged cars, due to potential fuel leaks and defective coolant pumps.