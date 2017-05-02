Volvo Adds Lux Upgrade To S60/V60 Business Edition Models In UK

Volvo have added some extra luxury to their S60 and V60 models, as part of their strategy to keep them competitive until their replacements arrive.
Launched in the United Kingdom from £24,545 ($31,705) on the S60, and £25,745 ($33,255) on the V60, the Lux upgrade, which is already available on the SE, R-Design, and Cross Country trims, now builds on the Business Edition variants as well.
The Lux package brings 17-inch Rodinia alloy wheels, leather upholstery, piano black trim, active information display, and a reversing camera, for starters.
These join the already generous equipment list found on the Business Edition models, which pack LED DRLs, autonomous emergency braking, dual-zone climate control,, cruise control, DAB radio, Bluetooth, and sat-nav.
"While our S60 and V60 Business Edition versions strike the perfect balance between class-leading safety, connectivity, power and efficiency, as a result of customer feedback, we found there was a demand to include a variant that added a further element of luxury", said Volvo Car UK's Head of Business Sales, Selwyn Cooper.
Despite this upgrade, Volvo continues to develop the new generation S60 as well. Expected to debut next year, the new gen model will be based on the company's SPA platform and will feature an S90-inspired design, and new technology, in an attempt to put some pressure on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and BMW 3-Series.