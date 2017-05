Volvo Partners With Google For Android-Based In-Car Tech

PHOTO GALLERY

Volvo is teaming up with tech giant Google in order to develop Android-based solutions for its next generation in-car infotainment systems.This will allow Volvo users to access a wide array of connected apps and predictive services, and will be available on new Volvo models within the next two years.said Volvo R&D boss, Henrik Green.The Swedish automaker believes these types of "smart partnerships" are the future of the car industry, and that using Android as their base operating systems will allow for greater speed and flexibility.stated Google VP of Android Engineering, Patrick Brady.Volvo is also collaborating with Google in an attempt to update recent models, by adding Google Local Search (a location-based service application). This feature will be released through an update to customers with Sensus Navigation.