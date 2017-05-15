Volvo Partners With Google For Android-Based In-Car Tech

Volvo is teaming up with tech giant Google in order to develop Android-based solutions for its next generation in-car infotainment systems.
This will allow Volvo users to access a wide array of connected apps and predictive services, and will be available on new Volvo models within the next two years.
"We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google's platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalization possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective."
"With the advent of Android, we will embrace a rich ecosystem while keeping our iconic Volvo user interface. We will offer hundreds of popular apps and the best-integrated experience in this broad, connected environment," said Volvo R&D boss, Henrik Green.
The Swedish automaker believes these types of "smart partnerships" are the future of the car industry, and that using Android as their base operating systems will allow for greater speed and flexibility.
"We're thrilled to partner with Volvo to bring Android into their next-generation connected cars," stated Google VP of Android Engineering, Patrick Brady. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services."
Volvo is also collaborating with Google in an attempt to update recent models, by adding Google Local Search (a location-based service application). This feature will be released through an update to customers with Sensus Navigation.