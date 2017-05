Volvo Says XC40 Could Be Its Highest-Selling Model

PHOTO GALLERY

Volvo is so confident in the booming compact SUV segment that it believes its yet-to-be-revealed XC40 could become its best-selling model.Set to debut later this year , the XC40 will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1 and during an interview with Australia’s Motoring , the company’s local corporate and PR director Greg Bosnich revealed his optimism in the car.“Potentially it could be bigger than XC60 . Next year [2018] the XC40 comes to Australia, in the second quarter, after it goes into production later in 2017.“It’s a fast-growing segment, it’s got significant potential and for us it’s all new business. We don’t even have a vehicle in that [small SUV] segment yet,” Bosnich said.Underpinning the Volvo XC40 will be the firm’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), already previewed in the Lynk & Co 01 SUV and set to be used throughout the 40-series range of models.In terms of engines, our sources claim the XC40 will debut a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder and also receive a number of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. A plug-in hybrid is expected to join the range shortly after.