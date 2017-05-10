Volvo XC90 Is Probably The Most Convincing Non-German Premium Model In The Market

Let’s face it, German companies are dominating the premium scene, despite the numerous attempts from other carmakers to steal customers away from them.
But Volvo seems to have managed to get right up there with the Germans by offering models with distinct identities, featuring attractive Scandinavian design, great build quality and the latest technology gizmos available.
The Volvo XC90 for example is a very attractive seven-seat SUV that comes packed with everything a typical customer would want.
From a wide range of driver assistance systems that also include Volvo’s semi-autonomous function to a roomy cabin that can fit seven, the Volvo XC90 is definitely the car that should scare most of the established players in the segment.
Sure, some buyers might not like that it comes only with four-cylinder engines but if power is want you need, you can always go for the T8 plug-in hybrid version that offers 400hp. For more, head to CarWow’s in-depth review of the Swedish SUV linked below.