VW Arteon Can Prepare You For An Impending Rear-End Collision

Cars have had collision warning and autonomous braking systems for years now to avoid you inadvertently rear-ending someone.
But what can be done to minimize the effects of you getting rear-ended by someone else? Volkswagen has the answer.
With the sexy-looking Arteon, VW has introduced an optional ‘Pre-Crash occupant protection system,’ which monitors what is happening to the side and rear of the car and responds accordingly.
For example, radar sensors in the Side Assist function can detect the position and speed of vehicles behind the Arteon both when the sedan is moving and when it is stationary. If the system detects that a vehicle behind may hit you from behind, the hazard lights automatically come on, all windows are closed and the sunroof is shut. Additionally, belt tensioners pull the seat belts tight.
Volkswagen is far from the first carmaker to employ this technology. In fact, the Lexus LS used a similar system way back in 2006. Nevertheless, it is a pretty nifty feature that should instill some extra confidence in upcoming Arteon owners.