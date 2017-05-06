VW Confirms Plans For 19 Crossovers Globally

The Volkswagen Group has introduced a handful of crossovers in the past few months and that trend doesn't show any signs of slowing down as the company has revealed plans to offer 19 globally.
Announced during the company's annual general meeting, the plan to focus on crossovers isn't too surprising as the family friendly vehicles have been a hit with consumers and Volkswagen has been slow to adopt them. However, things have been changing recently as the company has introduced the Atlas and Teramont as well as the redesigned Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace.
Other brands have also gotten in on the crossover craze as we've already seen the Bentley Bentayga, Skoda Kodiaq, and Seat Ateca. In the future, we'll have a handful of additional models including the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Roc.
Volkswagen was coy on specifics but hinted seven new crossovers be launched by the end of 2018. Two of them are coming before the end of this year and will likely be the aforementioned Arona and T-Roc.
In related news, Volkswagen hinted there will be a "new model for a sister brand" produced in Wolfsburg. There's no word on what to expect but the company also said a fourth model for the Emden plant is currently under development.