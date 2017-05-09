VW Details Arteon's Innovative Emergency Assist System

VW's new Arteon features more driver assistance systems that any other Volkswagen model before it, and that's a pretty big deal for the German automaker.
With the help of its Emergency Assist 2.0, the Arteon is supposedly capable of preventing serious accidents in many circumstances.
For example, the Arteon can take over as soon as the sensors notice that the driver has become incapacitated. The system will then warn other road users and automatically steer the car towards the nearside lane, where it will come to a halt.
Emergency Assist 2.0 works by merging ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), Side Assist, Lane Assist and Park Assist into one electronic entity.
If the driver is indeed unable to control the car (for whatever reason), the system initiates systematic countermeasures. First, an acoustic warning, followed by visual and physical (brake jolt) signals. If they still fail to react, Emergency Assist will activate the previously mentioned emergency stop process, with the hazard warning lights automatically switched on.
The Arteon will also perform gentle steering maneuvers in order to let nearby drivers know that there is a dangerous situation unfolding. By utilizing ultrasound sensors to check the traffic behind as well as the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist to prevent itself from running into any vehicles up ahead, the Arteon is able to minimize the risk of any collision while it's in the process of changing lanes and coming to a complete stop.