VW Golf 7 GTI Performance By Mac Audio Will Literally Rock You

Not many tuning companies install extreme sound systems anymore, but Mac Audio isn’t your average aftermarket specialist.
Starting with a Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk7, the Cologne, Germany-based company has equipped it with three amplifiers, a couple of passive subwoofers with a 300mm membrane each, and numerous new speakers that ensure a maximum acoustic level.
This hot hatch will not only turn each run to the supermarket into a bad hair day, but will also stand out visually from the regular model. This is thanks to the striking vinyl wrapping, which makes it highly visible in traffic or at special events, as do the 19-inch Oxigin 21 Oxflow rims, in titan brush, wrapped in Yokohama Advan Fleva rubber.
The visual drama is enhanced with a level 1 KW coilover suspension, which makes it sit closer to the asphalt, whereas the tweaked electronic, optimized intake channels and the addition of a handcrafted stainless steel exhaust system bring the output from 230PS (227hp) and 350Nm (258lb-ft) of torque, to 300PS (296hp) and 450Nm (332lb-ft) of torque.