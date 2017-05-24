VW Golf GTE Performance Concept Unveiled With 272 HP

Volkswagen has used the annual Wörthersee gathering to unveil the new Golf GTE Performance concept.
Based on the eco-friendly Golf GTE, the Performance concept features an Electric White Mother of Pearl Effect exterior with a black roof and blue accents across the rear of the body. The car has also been equipped with gloss black air deflectors, gloss black side sills, and 19-inch Pretoria-style wheels.
Golf fans will also notice the concept's tailpipes and rear diffuser are sourced from the Golf GTI, while the tailgate-mounted spoiler comes from the Golf GTI Clubsport.
The interior receives a modest makeover as the company says the concept has exclusive leather sports seats and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a blue accent in the 12 o'clock position.
Given the concept's name, it comes as little surprise that Volkswagen worked some magic under the hood. The company declined to detail the changes but confirmed the output has risen from 204 PS (201 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque to 272 PS (268 hp) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque.
To cope with the additional power, engineers installed an upgraded braking system which uses larger perforated discs and new calipers with the GTE Blue finish.