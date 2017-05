VW Golf GTE Performance Concept Unveiled With 272 HP

Photo Gallery

Volkswagen has used the annual Wörthersee gathering to unveil the new Golf GTE Performance concept.Based on the eco-friendly Golf GTE , the Performance concept features an Electric White Mother of Pearl Effect exterior with a black roof and blue accents across the rear of the body. The car has also been equipped with gloss black air deflectors, gloss black side sills, and 19-inch Pretoria-style wheels.Golf fans will also notice the concept's tailpipes and rear diffuser are sourced from the Golf GTI , while the tailgate-mounted spoiler comes from the Golf GTI Clubsport The interior receives a modest makeover as the company says the concept has exclusive leather sports seats and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a blue accent in the 12 o'clock position.Given the concept's name, it comes as little surprise that Volkswagen worked some magic under the hood . The company declined to detail the changes but confirmed the output has risen from 204 PS (201 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque to 272 PS (268 hp) and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque.To cope with the additional power, engineers installed an upgraded braking system which uses larger perforated discs and new calipers with the GTE Blue finish.