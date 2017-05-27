VW Golf GTI Clubsport S By O.CT Tuning Is All About Power

Volkswagen's track-optimized Golf GTI dubbed the Clubsport S, is a true driver's car, but the crew from O.CT Tuning believes that it could use some more power.
This led to the creation of a Level 2 upgrade, which brings the total output up to 370PS (365hp). By comparison, the stock 2.0-liter TSI unit makes 310PS (306hp) and 380Nm (280lb-ft) of torque, and helps the car reach 100km/h (62mph) in 5.8sec, from a standstill, before topping out at 266km/h (165mph).
O.CT tuning are currently keeping the performance specs of the upgraded Golf a secret, but besides performing the upgrades on the four-cylinder turbo, they also modified the torque limiter, adjusted the rpms, optimized the launch control, and boosted the gear-change process, so these mods combined should make it faster.
Despite the extra muscle, the Austrian aftermarket specialists' VW Golf GTI Clubsport S looks basically the same as the stock model, as besides a few decals strapped to its body, there isn’t really anything to blow its cover.