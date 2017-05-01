VW Golf R Performance Sounds Like A Baby Rally Car

While the Volkswagen Golf R remains one of the very best hot hatches on the market, it's hard to deny that it lacks some of the panache of its rivals, particularly the Ford Focus RS. The Golf R Performance aims to solve that.
Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the model has been created specifically for the European market and perhaps most significantly, comes standard with an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system. As the video below shows, it makes the VW sound like a baby rally car, but not quite as intoxicating as the Focus RS.
Alongside the new exhaust, the Performance package adds a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, high-performance brakes and a modified rear spoiler. The headlights have also been tinted and the front bumper tweaked.
As a reminder, VW's premiere performance hatch is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI engine delivering 306 hp.