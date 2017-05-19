VW Introduces Five New Concepts For The SOWO European Experience Festival

Volkswagen of America has unveiled five new concepts for the SOWO festival in Savannah, Georgia.
Starting with the Jetta GLI Nardo concept, the company installed a Nardo Grey wrap and HRE FF01 Flow Form wheels with a Tarmac finish. Additional changes are limited but include an H&R Springs Street Performance Coil Over system and BFGoodrich G-FORCE COMP-2 A/S tires.
The Volkswagen Beetle might be facing an uncertain future but that didn't stop the automaker from preparing the Beetle Post concept. Designed by BMX rider Alise Post, the concept is based on the Beetle R-Line and features a Habanero Orange exterior with 19-inch Mr. Drama Queen wheels. Elsewhere, there's a coil-over suspension and two GW bikes on the roof.
Moving on, the Golf GTI RS concept was created by Sam Dobbins who is the Creative Director at Vossen Wheels. It features a Rocket Bunny widebody kit, a Thule roof carrier, and Vossen wheels. The concept has also been equipped with racing seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a rear roll cage.
The Golf R Heritage concept is far less extreme as its pays tribute to the German flag. As a result, it has a black exterior with red, orange, and yellow accents. Designers also installed lowering springs and Vossen wheels with BF Goodrich tires.
Last but not least, the Golf Alltrack Country concept is a rugged station wagon with a 2-inch lift kit and 15-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. The concept also has a roof-mounted tent system, an LED light bar, and a Thule bike rack which holds two Trek mountain bikes.