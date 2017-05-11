VW Is Not Planning To Sell Bentley Or Bugatti, Says Exec

The VW Group has no plans on selling its Bentley and Bugatti brands, according to Oliver Blume, head of the group’s luxury brands.
Blume, who’s also the head of Porsche, said to Reuters that "there are no considerations to sell anything," and added that the cooperation between Porsche and Bentley has reaped more than originally targeted 100 million euros in annual synergies.
Recent speculations have surfaced about VW looking into selling some of its brands in order to help fund its post-Dieselgate transformation.
While Blume put a stop to rumors about Bentley and Bugatti, nothing was said about the fate of Ducati. According to the latest reports, VW has already reached out to potential buyers for the Italian motorcycle manufacturer, without however confirming anything to the press.