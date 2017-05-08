VW Kills Off Plans For 10-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission

Volkswagen has confirmed that it has dropped its plans of launching a 10-speed dual-clutch transmission.
While speaking to Automotive News at April's International Vienna Motor Symposium, VW powertrain chief Friedrich Eichler confirmed the gearbox had been dropped.
“Two months ago, I had the prototype crushed,” he said.
The automaker originally intended on launching the transmission for high torque engines and announced its plan at the 2013 Vienna Symposium, the same location where Ford and General Motors confirmed their partnership to co-develop nine and 10-speed transmissions. GM and Ford's nine-speed debuted last year in the new Chevrolet Malibu and the 10-speed was first dropped into the Camaro ZL1 and Ford F-150 Raptor.
Eichler failed to provide a reason why the project had been scrapped but said it was dreamt up during the company's outdated “bigger is better” engineering philosophy.
While the gearbox is off the cards for the time being, Eichler didn't rule out the possibility of it returning in the future.