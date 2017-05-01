VW Launches 'America' Ad Campaign For Atlas Midsize SUV

VW is launching a total of 8 spots part of its 'America' ad campaign for the new Atlas, a campaign that follows the story of a three-generation family and their journey across the United States.
Of the eight videos, one is 90 seconds in length, while the other are either 30-second or 15-second spots. Their role is to emphasize the Atlas' features such as the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, panoramic roof, Digital Cockpit, easy-access 3rd row or Pedestrian Monitoring.
"Our first seven-passenger SUV was built with American families in mind," said VW USA marketing boss, Vinay Shahani.
"The 'America' campaign tells the story of Atlas through the lens of an American family traveling across this beautiful country."
In order to tie all the ads together, the campaign features the same family throughout, as well as various versions of Paul Simon's song "America" - including the Simon and Garfunkel original. The Campaign will run in multiple formats starting May 1st, in cinemas, on major TV networks as well as digital. Its tagline is "Life's as big as you make it."
VW's all-new Atlas is currently assembled alongside the Passat in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where VW recently invested an extra $900 million.