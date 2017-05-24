VW Readjusts Environmental Program, Sets More Ambitious Targets

VW announced new targets for reducing the environmental impact of its car production.
The company revised their target to reduce CO2 emissions, energy and water consumption, waste production and solvent emissions by 45 percent instead of the original 25 percent by 2025 and compared with 2010.
“We reached our environmental target of producing our vehicles 25 percent more sustainable by 2018 before the date set,” said Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Brand Board of Management. “We now intend to reduce environmental impact by a further 20 percent by 2025. We are on the way to the resource-optimized factory at all the locations of the brand.”
The company’s environmental program is titled ‘Think Blue. Factory’ and already includes 5,300 implemented measures to reduce emissions and use resources more efficiently.
VW has already optimized 16 of its paint shops while lowering the base load energy consumption by 15 percent on average. Eight international locations have taken 100 percent of their power requirements from renewable sources since the launch of the program.
All this also means that VW now uses 1.14 cubic meters (40.2 cubic feet) of water less than in 2010 for the production of a Golf, which corresponds to a reduction of 27.5 percent.