VW Refuses To Release Report About Emissions Probe

Volkswagen says it will not and cannot publish a final report conducted by U.S. law firm Jones Day investigating its diesel emissions scandal.
Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hanover, Germany, VW chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said that VW could be hit with hefty fines and lawsuits if it releases the report.
“I’m aware that some of you wish for greater transparency. Often the publishing of a full report is demanded.
“To be clear: there is no written final report from Jones Day, nor will there be. I ask for your understanding that for legal reasons Volkswagen is prevented from publishing any such report,” Poetsch said.
Automotive News reports that investors at the meeting were unimpressed with Poetsch’s explanation and have demanded the report be made public.
Hermes representative Hans-Christoph Hirt said the only way to win back lost confidence is for VW to publish the report. Additionally, shareholder rights advocate Christian Strenger said that “The U.S. has a right to see any findings and agree to them in advance.”