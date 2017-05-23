VW Releases New Teaser Of Golf GTI Worthersee Concept

Volkswagen has just dropped an official teaser image of its upcoming Golf GTI Worthersee Concept.
The release of this teaser comes shortly after the automaker 'accidentally' published pictures of the car being finalized on a designer's computer. Nevertheless, this more traditional teaser highlights the long history of VW's Worthersee concepts, with all nine of its past creations shown in the background.
As always, the model will be a strict one-off and has been created by 13 apprentices within the automaker. Dominating the hot hatch's exterior will be a blue wrap with an intriguing design, complemented by a set of black and blue wheels. Bright blue accents will also be found on the vehicle's front air intakes.
Volkswagen hasn't said whether or not the concept will have any mechanical changes, but considering last year's car had a customized 2.0-liter with 400 hp, the 10th anniversary model has every chance of being just as extreme.