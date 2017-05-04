VW Resumes Sales Of Diesel Vehicles In The U.S.

Volkswagen has revealed that it resumed selling diesel vehicles in the United States last month for the first time since the dieselgate scandal of September 2015.
Company spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan revealed that the company started selling 2015 diesel vehicles outfitted with approved emissions fixes in mid-April and that they accounted for 12 per cent of the automaker’s local sales last month.
A total of 3,196 diesel vehicles found new homes last month and despite industry-wide vehicle sales dropping by 4.7 per cent in April, VW reports a 1.6 per cent jump in sales over April 2016, inevitably because of the availability of diesels.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board approved a fix in January for about 67,000 of VW’s 475,000 defective 2.0-liter diesel vehicles sold in the U.S. As of April, the company said it had bought back almost 238,000 vehicles and intends on fixing and selling them.
Despite its diesel models seemingly regaining traction stateside, VW insists that it won’t introduce any new diesel models to the country and is instead focused on its electric vehicle program.