VW Reveals Production Dates For New Polo, T-Roc, Touareg And Jetta

At Volkswagen’s annual meeting in Wolfsburg, Germany, the company announced a number of key production dates for its latest models.
The company’s road-map for this year reveals that production of the next-generation Polo will commence in June. Like its twin, the Seat Ibiza, the new Polo will be underpinned by VW’s MQB A0 platform and will be followed shortly by the T-Roc, set to commence production in August. In the same month, China’s Phideon will also hit the production line.
Another addition to Volkswagen’s range will be the Virtus. This new name will be worn by a Polo Sedan designed exclusively for South America. Production of it will start in November and be joined by the next-gen Touareg in the same month. Volkswagen will then conclude 2017 by starting to build the next-gen Jetta.
Beyond these announcements, VW used its meeting to reveal that in the years to come, its fleet of SUVs will continue to expand. In fact, by the end of the decade, the company will offer 19 different SUV models.