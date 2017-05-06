VW's 2018 T-Roc 'Baby' SUV Undergoes Torturous Track Testing

Prior to the VW T-Roc debuting later this year, the automaker recently flogged a heavily disguised prototype around the Nurburgring in the ultimate torture test.
Of the hundreds of thousands of T-Roc’s that are likely to be delivered in the coming years, there probably won’t be a single owner who takes it to the racetrack - okay, maybe a few will, but you get the picture.
Nevertheless, Green Hell acts as the ideal place to take a vehicle to its limits and to fine-tune its handling characteristics, no matter how much the tires may scream in agony.
Underpinning the T-Roc will be the brand’s MQB A0 platform set to be shared with the Seat Ibiza and next-generation VW Polo. As with its hatchback siblings, the T-Roc will be offered with a selection of turbocharged and diesel engines, depending on the market. Among the most likely candidates are a three-cylinder 1.0-liter, 1.5-liter four-cylinder TSI petrol, a 1.6-liter diesel and a 2.0-liter TDI.
In terms of looks, the T-Roc won’t resemble the concept from a couple of years ago. In fact, spy shots have shown that it will borrow a number of styling elements from the larger Tiguan and looks more refined than both the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur.