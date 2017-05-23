VW's Golf GTI First Decade Concept Is A 404 HP Hybrid

Volkswagen has unveiled its bold Golf GTI First Decade concept ahead of its public debut tomorrow at the annual Worthersee meeting.
The concept, the 10th created by VW apprentices for the Golf event, is powered by a small petrol engine delivering 404 hp through the front wheels and a 17 hp electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Volkswagen says that the car can be configured to be solely front wheel drive, run in all-electric rear-wheel drive mode or in combined mode where both the ICE and electric motor work hand-in-hand.
To charge the two batteries in the rear of the hatchback, the 13 Volkswagen apprentices have designed a regenerative braking system.
Visually, the Golf GTI First Decade stands out thanks to the dark blue and light blue livery, black and blue wheels, a rear spoiler from the GTI Clubsport and a number of badges reading ‘First Decade’ and ‘10’. In the cabin, blue trimmings can also be found, as can a 1,690-watt sound system with 11 speakers and a subwoofer.
Alongside this wild concept, VW has also presented another car, dubbed the Golf GTE Estate Impulse. It has largely the same powertrain as the standard GTE but battery capacity has been increased from 8.8 kWh to 16.8 kWh, effectively doubling the all-electric range. It has also been adorned in a distinctive livery and includes a modified interior.