VW's UK Golf Range Welcomes New 1.5 TSI EVO And GTI Performance

The new VW Golf GTI Performance has joined the UK range of the Golf family, along with the addition of the new 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine.
The latter will be available in two versions: 128hp (130PS) and 148hp (150PS), with both of them to be available with a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The most powerful 148hp version is available now, with the 128hp to join later in the summer. The new 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine also features VW’s Active Cylinder Management, which shuts two of the four cylinders in the 148hp version and all four of them in the 128hp BlueMotion version when the car is coasting.
VW claims a combined fuel economy of 55.4 mpg UK for the 148hp manual model (DSG: 56.5 mpg), with CO2 emissions rated at 116g/km (DSG: 114g/km). 0-62mph comes is 8.3 seconds while the top speed is set at 134mph. Figures for the 128hp version will be announced on a later date.
The new VW Golf GTI Performance is the most potent model of the series this side of a Golf R, offering 241hp (245PS) from its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, an increase of 15hp over the previous generation model. Torque is rated at 272lb-ft (370Nm) and is available from just 1,600rpm.
Both manual and DSG versions of the new Golf GTI Performance are capable of a 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds, with the top speed set at 155mph for the manual and 154mph for the DSG model.
The most powerful current Golf GTI model also comes with larger brake discs with red calipers and an electronic front differential while the cabin features VW’s 12.3-inch Active Info Display as standard.