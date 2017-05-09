WAM's McLaren 570GT Is Worthy Of The 650GT Badge

In the world of WheelsAndMore, cars need new shoes and more power, and their latest project based on the McLaren 570GT, follows this exact recipe.
By adding sports catalytic converters, a low-pressure exhaust system, and a software upgrade, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine now churns out 650PS (641hp) and 700Nm (516lb-ft) of torque.
This represents an 80PS (79hp) and 100Nm (74lb-ft) of torque increase over the standard Grand Tourer, which allows the tuned version to cover the 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds, or 0.2 seconds quicker than the stock car. Top speed remains unchanged at 328km/h (204mph).
For those looking to spend more money on making their McLaren 570GT more exclusive, Wheelsandmore offers a set of height-adjustable springs, which do not affect its nose-lift system that allows it to go over speed bumps.
Enhancing its appearance are the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear F.I.W.E. handmade ultralight forged wheels, wrapped in 235/30 and 295/30 ContiSportContact 6 tires, respectively, which the tuner describes as being "nicer and wider" than the standard rims.