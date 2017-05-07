Want A Pagani Huayra? Head On Down To Fort Lauderdale And Pick Up This Silver Example

Pagani hasn't made very many Huayras. Only 100 of the original coupes, in fact, before it moved on to the Huayra BC and the new Roadster. Far fewer of those made it to the United States, but one of those rare specimens is up for grabs.
Listed for sale at the Ford Lauderdale Collection in Florida is a 2014 model. It's done up all in silver – no two-tone exterior finish here aside from the aero flaps – with yellow brake calipers and a black leather interior. A little conservative in appearance for such an exotic supercar, perhaps, but there's no accounting for taste.
Visual appearance aside, it still packs a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 furnished by Mercedes-AMG and channeling 720 horsepower to the rear wheels through its seven-speed sequential transmission – just like every other Huayra. That's said to be enough to send it to 60 in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 230 miles per hour, which is assuredly faster than 99.9 percent of cars on the road.
Ostensibly the 78th example made, this Huayra has just over 5,000 miles on the odometer. It's also being sold “as is,” which makes us wonder what might be wrong with it. But for a car with such a high value (and no obvious structural damage), we doubt it's anything that couldn't be fixed. The dealer hasn't disclosed the asking price, but if you're really interested, it'd likely come up in conversation at some point.