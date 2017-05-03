Watch A Brand New Subaru WRX STI Getting Totaled By Its Owner

Terminal understeer claimed yet another victim in the face of this sparkling red Subaru WRX STI.
The video shows the owner testing the limits of his car and of his driving abilities on a stretch of public road when he entered a right corner too fast, sending the car down a ditch and into a tree.
Adding more steering didn’t help in saving his precious Scoobie from meeting with the tree as the entry speed was spectacularly too high for this occasion.
Let this be a reminder for all of us to keep our inner Alonsos hidden until the next track visit, where there are things like run-off areas and not trees or curbs or -even worse- another car.
And remember: no matter how fast you turn on your wipers, understeer will always prevail.