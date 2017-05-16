Watch Electric NIO EP9 Smash Nurburgring Record With A Stunning 6:45.9

As you’ve probably heard by now, there is a new king at the Nurburgring in the face of the electric NIO EP9 hypercar.
The EP9 posted a 6:45.9 lap time, beating not only the Lamborghini Huracan Performante but the Radical SR8LM as well.
Under the exotic bodywork, the NIO EP9 features no less than four electric motors and four gearboxes, producing a total of 1 MegaWatt of power, which translates into 1,360PS (1,342hp).
0-62mpg (0-100km/h) comes in 2.7 seconds, with 124mph (200km/h) coming in 7.1 seconds before maxing out at 194mph. NIO says that the EP9 will offer a 265-mile driving range (427km) and that it can be charged from empty in as little as 45 minutes.
NIO hasn’t shared what type of tires was used for this record attempt, with the car seen running with full slicks on previous attempts.
With that said, the Chinese EV maker also said that they will build a second batch of ten EP9s to satisfy the demand, raising the production output to a total of 20 units. Naturally, each production NIO EP9 will be made to order with a price tag of $1.48 million.