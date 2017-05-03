Watch Fernando Alonso's First Indy 500 Test Live

After yet another disappointing race where Fernando Alonso was forced to retire at the Russian Grand Prix, the two-time Formula One world champion has headed to the U.S. and will have the chance to test an IndyCar for the very first time.
Set to be streamed live in the video below from Wednesday 9:30 am ET, Alonso will jump behind the wheel of an Andretti Autosport, Honda-powered racer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for his Indy 500 debut on May 28.
Throughout the stream, various members from Andretti Autosport will be interviewed as will McLaren chief executive Zak Brown and former Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran.
The Spaniard made headlines a few weeks ago when he announced that he’d skip the Monaco Grand Prix to compete at the Indianapolis 500 in a bid to chase the triple crown of motorsport.