Watch Honda Civic Type R Rolling Onto Its Roof

Even though liftoff oversteer is a good explanation for why this Honda Civic Type R crashed the way it did, a shorter conclusion would be to say it was driver error.
It also looks as if the car was straddling the curb just as the rear end was away doing its own thing. Add everything together and you get a perfect storm that knocked the EP3-gen Type R to the ground.
According to the description of the video, the car was a write off, which makes sense if the A-pillars were structurally compromised. Also, the driver and his passenger walked away without any major injuries, which is what you always want to hear when it comes to automobile accidents.
Now, what sparked a bit of a controversy in the clip's comments section was how the guys tasked with towing the car away conducted themselves while trying to lift the Type R back onto its wheels and onto the platform.
Since the car was a write off, how much would a few extra scratches or dents even matter?