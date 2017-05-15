Watch Hyundai Put Its Upcoming i30 N Hot Hatch To The Test

It's not quite ready yet, but Hyundai is hard at work bringing its forthcoming hot hatch to market. So in the meantime, it's providing us with a glimpse inside the development process with this latest video.
Based on the Korean automaker's latest C-segment hatchback, the upcoming i30 N will be the first in a series of planned performance models being spearheaded by Albert Biermann, whom Hyundai poached from BMW M GmbH to spearhead its new performance division.
The letter N, in case you're wondering, refers to Namyang and the Nürburgring, the respective locations of Hyundai's Korean and European R&D facilities.
Following cold-weather testing in Sweden at the hands of Hyundai's rally ace Thierry Neuville, the i30 N prototype is now undergoing real-world testing on some of the most challenging public roadways in the UK.
The finished product is set to be launched sometime later this year (Frankfurt would be a good guess). But before it's launched, Hyundai will field a pair of prototypes in the Nürburgring 24-hour race at the end of this month, complete with the same 2.0-liter turbo four and six-speed manual transmission that it's set to bring to market.